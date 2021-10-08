Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

