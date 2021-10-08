Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 152,478 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.5% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 115,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $1,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 38.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 503.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 88,318 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OUT opened at $26.55 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

