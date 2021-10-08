BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.