Xponance Inc. Buys New Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,493 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

