Xponance Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 31.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 69.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

