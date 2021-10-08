Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

