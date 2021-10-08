Xponance Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

