Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,683 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,455 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

