Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,683 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 40,696 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

