Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSL. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.