Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s performance is benefitting from momentum in recurring revenues. Its efforts to expand cloud-based features of Vantage is a key catalyst. The solution is available across top public cloud vendors like Google Cloud, AWS and Azure. Teradata generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the pandemic. This provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Completion of its transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata expects recurring revenues to grow in high-single-digit to low-double-digit range year over year. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. Decline in consulting revenues along with intensifying competition in the analytic data solutions market remain persistent concerns.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

TDC stock opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $1,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 40.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 19.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

