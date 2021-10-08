Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 150.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $174,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $264.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.66. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

