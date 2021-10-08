Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.73.

NYSE SF opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

