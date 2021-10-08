Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $25.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NAPA. boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.