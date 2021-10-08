Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Shares of QSR opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

