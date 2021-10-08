ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $22.99

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.99, but opened at $24.44. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 2,720,550 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $280,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

