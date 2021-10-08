Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Up to $29.34

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.34, but opened at $30.17. Sapiens International shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1,445 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sapiens International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sapiens International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Sapiens International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Sapiens International by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 156,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

