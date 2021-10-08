Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Gap Down to $29.04

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.04, but opened at $26.00. Hess Midstream shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 48,658 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $648.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 154.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.