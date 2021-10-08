Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Down to $35.08

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.08, but opened at $33.35. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 1,168 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on PYCR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.89.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

