Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $172.14

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.14, but opened at $165.23. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $166.22, with a volume of 5,917 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $236.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TM. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

