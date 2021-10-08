Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 875,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oragenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 512,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oragenics in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 303,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGEN stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

