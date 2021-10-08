Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Up 25.8% in September

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 414,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 242,990 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 157.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 301,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 184,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 171,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYC opened at $15.22 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

