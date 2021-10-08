Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Global is benefiting from increasing Internet speed and an expanded mobile subscriber base. The company gained 2,400 customer relationships in the second quarter. Moreover, the company built 70,000 new premises in the reported quarter. Increasing demand for higher Internet speed in the U.K. is a key catalyst. Almost 80% of the company’s broadband base prefers speed above 100 Mbps. The company’s focus on offering higher value bundles is expected to drive the top line. Further, Liberty Global is benefiting from the acquisition of Sunrise Communications in Switzerland. However, the company’s prospects have been weighed down by the maturing Western European operations. Consequently, it’s businesses are expected to face stiff competition in the countries they operate in. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,959 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after acquiring an additional 304,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,843,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,898,000 after acquiring an additional 81,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.