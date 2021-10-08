McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $306.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.50.

Shares of MCD opened at $248.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

