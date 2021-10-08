Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.63.
JAZZ stock opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average is $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 145.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
