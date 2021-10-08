Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.63.

JAZZ stock opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average is $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 145.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

