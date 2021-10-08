Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 123,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

