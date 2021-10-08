Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $475,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,675,641. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 393,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 329,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 179.94 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

