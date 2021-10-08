Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

HMC stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $97.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after acquiring an additional 394,239 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,695,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 834.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,615 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 48.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

