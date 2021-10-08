Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.17.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MS opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

