Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Tammy Mccomic sold 1,400 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $15,470.00.

MXC stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 1.58. Mexco Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.