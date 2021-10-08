Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HASI opened at $54.10 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

