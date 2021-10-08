The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 50.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,423,000 after buying an additional 199,156 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOE opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

