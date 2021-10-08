Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,315 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 149,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

