Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of MNR opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

