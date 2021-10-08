Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,906,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,716,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 374,663 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 167,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

