Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $33.97 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

