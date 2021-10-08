iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44.

