The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,022,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,657 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

