4,475 Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 130.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 118,707 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,345,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Safehold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Safehold by 353.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE opened at $72.77 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $61.87 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,999 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 699,385 shares of company stock worth $52,999,825 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

