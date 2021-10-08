CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,491,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,369,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the period.

IJT opened at $132.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $137.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

