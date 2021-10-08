The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Assurant worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Assurant by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average of $157.93. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

