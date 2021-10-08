93,308 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after buying an additional 1,594,312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,138,000 after buying an additional 1,639,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after buying an additional 331,483 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,485,000 after buying an additional 212,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

