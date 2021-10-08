The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,340 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

