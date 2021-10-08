Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 418 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 38.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 58.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WABC opened at $56.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.71. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.