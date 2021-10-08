Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 113.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,404.32 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $985.05 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,518.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,383.27.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

