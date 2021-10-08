Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,320 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 70.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after buying an additional 994,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 607.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 590,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,619,000 after buying an additional 507,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

STT opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

