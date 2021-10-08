Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after buying an additional 1,073,077 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

