Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $604,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $337.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

