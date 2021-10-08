TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.48

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 3913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $535.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 37.5% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 1,038.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 363,293 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

