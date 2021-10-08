Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Citigroup

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.10.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $32.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

